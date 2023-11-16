Growth Energy has rebranded with a new look and feel that reflects the full spectrum of the opportunities and innovations that are transforming the biofuels industry and expanding the bioeconomy.

“Growth Energy members are fueling a new era for America’s bioeconomy,” said CEO Emily Skor. “We are blazing a new trail toward a clean-energy future that is both affordable and sustainable, and we want our brand to reflect these advancements.

Our new brand identity puts our industry’s innovative spirit front and center. Our new look highlights our forward-thinking membership and emphasizes how the science of biofuel production is echoing across America’s bioeconomy, cultivating a new generation of plant-based solutions on the ground, and in the air.

From carbon capture to high-protein animal feed to sustainable aviation fuel, our members are leading the charge on game-changing innovations.”

The new Growth Energy logo is a natural evolution from the leaves depicted in the organization’s former logo. Each color and line forming the new leaf and its echoes reinforces the diversity of the biofuels industry. The logo is designed to showcase the full spectrum of plant-based solutions Growth Energy represents – from animal feed to low-carbon fuel to biogenic CO2 and more.

The rebrand also encompasses a newly-redesigned website that reflects the organization’s new brand identity. Explore more at the new and improved GrowthEnergy.org.