Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) as part of USDA’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda, regarding readily available technologies that enable our domestic agriculture sector to increase production while reducing its environmental footprint. In her comments, Skor argued that biofuels like ethanol play a critical role in achieving the department’s goals and called for building on current investments to expand renewables fuels’ role in our nation’s transportation infrastructure.

“Supporting programs like the Renewable Fuel Standard and initiatives to expand access to higher biofuel blends like E15, E30, and E85 can build on biofuels’ environmental progress and expand the market for American agriculture,” said Skor. “USDA’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) is a prime example how the agency can support the productivity of our farmers, while decreasing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and encouraging further adoption of sustainable farming practices across our agriculture sector.”

Skor also notes the biofuels industry’s continued advancements to capture carbon dioxide and the plant-based fuel’s ability to replace harmful toxics and improve air quality.

“We have a better option in ethanol, the single most affordable and abundant alternative to petroleum-based fuel additives that threaten air quality in communities across the globe. To expand on these benefits, USDA should continue to promote programs that boost biofuels access and use throughout the country.”

As the department works to streamline programs and seek opportunities to improve sustainable farming across the country, Skor encouraged “USDA to continue exploring the strong link between U.S. agriculture and our biofuels industry, and promote the increased use of biofuels so our nation’s farmers can continue to rely on these markets as we work to reduce the environmental impact of the agriculture sector.”