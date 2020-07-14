Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley offered testimony during a virtual public hearing on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) test protocols for U.S. fuels. The agency is currently updating Tier 3 Motor Vehicle Emission and Fuel Standards to reflect the modern transition to higher blends of low-carbon ethanol.

“Ethanol is a low-carbon biofuel which reduces greenhouse gas emissions on average of 39% compared to gasoline,” Bliley told regulators. “Today, 98% of our nation’s gasoline is blended with 10 percent ethanol becoming the de facto fuel for American consumers, and with year-round approval of E15 and the potential of high octane, midlevel blends, we’re poised to do much, much more. So, it was very appropriate that the Tier 3 fuel regulation change the certification fuel from E0 to El0.”

Bliley also urged the agency to update its R-factor, a metric used to calculate fuel efficiency, and ensure the final rule accurately reflects the real-world value of ethanol in reducing greenhouse gases and improving air quality.

“Our foremost goal is that any changes to procedures must not stifle the development and innovation of engine and fuel technologies,” added Bliley. “We look forward to working with the agency to address these technical issues, so that we can continue to give automakers and policymakers the tools necessary to foster the use of ethanol blends – particularly as we look to the use of high octane, midlevel ethanol blends to meet current and future greenhouse gas standards.

Written comments on the proposal are due by August 11. Read Bliley’s testimony here.