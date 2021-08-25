Growth Energy’s Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley testified before the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) during its hearing on the proposed rulemaking, Revised 2023 and Later Model Year Light-Duty Vehicle Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards.

Earlier this month, the EPA and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) proposed greenhouse gas standards to further decarbonize light-duty vehicles starting in model year 2023. In response, Growth Energy called for an increase in the use of low-carbon, sustainable biofuels like ethanol in our nation’s fuel supply.

Bliley echoed that sentiment before EPA. In his testimony, Bliley urged EPA to consider the vital role that environmentally sustainable fuel options such as ethanol will play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the current and future vehicle fleet.

“We appreciate EPA’s work to reshape the nation’s transportation mix to make it more sustainable as it is a central driver for our industry as well. Vehicles and fuels operate as a system and liquid fuels will continue to play a dominant role in the transportation sector for decades to come, even as alternative technologies flourish. As such, it is imperative to consider the vital role that environmentally sustainable fuel options such as ethanol will play in reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the current and future vehicle fleet.”

