U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) led a coalition of senators in sending a letter to President-elect Joe Biden requesting strong support of our nation’s farmers and biofuels industry, and to restore the integrity of the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

Specifically, the senators called on the Biden Administration to direct the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reject pending Small Refinery Exemptions (SREs) by applying the 10th Circuit Court’s decision nationwide, publish Renewable Volume Obligations (RVO) swiftly, approve pending pathway applications for corn kernel fiber ethanol, update EPA’s biofuels emissions modeling, and include biofuels when reaffirming our nation’s commitment to the Paris Climate Accord.

“As we begin the new year and new Congress, we are grateful for Sens. Duckworth, Klobuchar, Stabenow, Smith, Baldwin, and Durbin’s urgency on behalf of the biofuels industry to raise these top priorities to the incoming Biden Administration,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “From swiftly publishing RVOs to rejecting SREs, this letter outlines the actions the Biden Administration needs to take to fulfill its campaign promises to rural America and make quick progress on their environmental and energy goals.”

