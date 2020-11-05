Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor issued the following statement on the 2020 Election Day results:

“Across the heartland, we saw ethanol champions run and win on their support for biofuels. In the lead up to this election, few issues were agreed upon, but one thing remained true – candidates on both sides of the aisle, incumbents and challengers, recognized ethanol’s role as the engine of the rural economy and a vital tool against climate change. On behalf of Growth Energy, I congratulate the winners of last night’s election and thank those champions that have stood with us but did not prevail in their race. We look forward to educating newly elected lawmakers and continuing to work with our allies in Congress to advance biofuels’ role in our nation’s clean energy policy.”