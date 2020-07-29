Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded Senator Joni Ernst’s (R-Iowa) push to secure action on the administration’s prior commitment to streamline labeling and remove infrastructure barriers to the sale of E15, a fuel blend containing 15 percent ethanol. In a new letter to the to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the senator called on the agency to “act now to initiate a rulemaking process and follow through on this agreement to provide certainty to our Iowa farmers.”

“There’s no excuse for regulators to drag their feet on E15, especially at time when new markets for biofuels could provide an economic lifeline for communities hammered by COVID-19 and years of EPA demand destruction,” said Skor. “The president made a commitment to Senator Ernst and her colleagues, and we applaud her for holding the EPA accountable on that promise. Biofuel workers and American farmers expect action, as do motorists, who stand to benefit most from expanded access to the clean, affordable biofuel blends like E15, which continues to rise in popularity at more than 2,100 sites across the nation.”

Read Senator Ernst’s full letter here.