Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor announced the association’s support of the Clean Fuels Deployment Act, introduced by biofuels champions and U.S. Representatives Abby Finkenauer (D-Iowa), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Angie Craig (D-Ill.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.). The legislation authorized $500 million over five years for the Department of Transportation to provide grants that will incentivize the deployment of fueling infrastructure for ethanol and biodiesel, with a focus on ethanol blends greater than 10 percent and biodiesel blends greater than 20 percent.

“The strong support of rural champions like Reps. Finkenauer, Marshall, Craig, and Bacon has never been more important, and we are grateful for their continued leadership on behalf of American farmers and biofuel producers,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Through the original Biofuels Infrastructure Partnership grants and private fundraising, Growth Energy and Prime the Pump shattered the status quo and supported the installation of E15 at more than 2,000 retail locations. As we emerge from the COVID-19 downturn, this legislation offers a roadmap for the next wave of growth that will revitalize rural communities and expand cleaner, more affordable options at the pump for millions of American motorists. We urge House and Senate leaders to embrace this opportunity to support low-carbon biofuels and propel higher blends into the next decade.”