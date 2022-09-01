In response to the Washington Department of Ecology’s proposal to implement a statewide clean fuel program, Growth Energy submitted comments calling on the Department to consider the vital role of biofuels in reducing greenhouse gas emissions as it works to reshape Washington’s fuel mix to make it more sustainable.

“We continue to urge the Department to further develop clear policies that recognize the realities of today’s fuel market and examine how homegrown biofuels can immediately contribute to achieving GHG reductions,” wrote Growth Energy Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley. “In fact, a recent study from Air Improvement Resources found that if Washington converted completely to E15, it could reduce GHG emissions by 334,000 tons per year – the equivalent of taking 73,000 cars off the road annually.”

Growth Energy also called on the Department to correct the GREET Model to accurately reflect updated science on land use, credit farmers for field-based farm practices, and include credit generation from carbon capture.

Growth Energy’s full comments are available here.

