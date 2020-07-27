Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor submitted comments to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in response to a request for input on the agency’s Agriculture Innovation Agenda (AIA), a new initiative to promote conservation and boost productivity in American agriculture. In her comments, Skor applauded the agency’s focus on expanding the use of low-carbon ethanol and other biofuel blends to reduce carbon emissions and protect air quality.

“Incorporating biofuels into our nation’s fuel supply has been one of our most successful energy policies to date, benefitting both the environment and the consumer,” wrote Skor. “With many states and localities increasingly exploring public policy options to lower carbon emissions, biofuels have become an affordable and accessible solution for many.”

Skor also urged the agency to press ahead with policies to expand consumer choice at the pump.

“Programs such as the Renewable Fuel Standard, as well as the continued expansion of access to higher biofuel blends like E15, E30, and E85, can build on biofuels’ environmental progress and expand the market for American agriculture,” noted Skor. “USDA’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program (HBIIP) is a prime example how the agency can support the productivity of our farmers, while decreasing GHG emissions and encouraging the further adoption of sustainable farming practices across our agriculture sector.”

In addition, Skor elaborated on the role of agricultural innovation in achieving the nation’s sustainability and conservation goals.

“The environmental benefits of biofuels are intensified when coupled with innovations in precision agriculture,” added Skor. “America’s farmers are producing more food and energy than ever before and using less cropland to do it.”

To read Growth Energy’s full comments on the USDA’s AIA, click here.