U.S. Representatives Cheri Bustos (D-IL) and Jim Hagedorn (R-MN) introduced the Streamlining Advanced Biofuels Registration Act of 2020 to encourage low-carbon fuel production and increase production of cellulosic biomass into renewable fuels.

This legislation would expedite the approval process at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for low-carbon biofuel pathways, an issue which has stalled technological progress for years. Cellulosic technologies can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 100% or more, providing even more effective, low-cost alternative petroleum products which are more expensive and pollute the air.

“We applaud Representatives Bustos and Hagedorn for introducing this legislation to streamline pathways for low-carbon biofuels,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “Unnecessary delays have stalled progress on the biofuels industry’s ability to harness clean energy from agricultural residue, corn fiber, and waste. We know that cellulosic technologies can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100% or more, providing options for negative-emissions liquid fuels and providing a low-cost alternative to petroleum-based aromatics that poison our air and threaten our health.” “This important legislation will help clear the deck on long-overdue approvals and jumpstart growth in these innovative technologies at a time when revitalizing rural communities has never been more important.”

The Streamlining Advanced Biofuels Registration Act of 2020 is the House companion to the previously introduced S.3986 by U.S. Senators John Thune (R-S.D.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).