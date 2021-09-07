Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded Senator Amy Klobuchar’s (D-Minn.) efforts to include support for homegrown, renewable biofuels in Congress’ upcoming budget reconciliation process. In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Klobuchar, joined by Senators Smith, Duckworth, Durbin, and Baldwin, and Representatives Craig, Axne, Bustos, and Pocan, called on Congressional leadership to include in reconciliation key biofuel initiatives, including the following:

Biofuel Infrastructure and Agricultural Market Expansion Act

Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act

Low Carbon Biofuel Credit Act

Clean Fuels Vehicle Act

Biodiesel Tax Credit Extension Act

Extension of the Second-Generation Biofuel Producer Tax Credit

“Providing additional market access for higher blends of low carbon fuels in the budget reconciliation process will create jobs in rural communities, lower the price of fuel for consumers at the pump, reduce our dependence on fossil fuels, and, most importantly, decrease carbon emissions,” wrote the Members.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor applauded Senator Klobuchar and the coalition of senators and representatives for fighting for the biofuels industry. “We’re currently working with our U.S. Senate and House champions on a number of biofuels issues before Congress, including a legislative effort to allow retailers to sell E15 year-round,” said Skor. “Including these initiatives would return certainty to the biofuels market as we face continued regulatory uncertainty from the administration.

“These Members of Congress have long been advocates for biofuels producers and rural America, and we are grateful for their efforts to strengthen the production and sale of renewable biofuels.”

You can read the full letter here.