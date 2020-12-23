Canada published its nationwide Clean Fuel Standard draft regulation, an initiative to reduce the lifecycle carbon intensity of fuels and energy used in Canada and achieve more than 20 million tons of annual reductions in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The Canadian Clean Fuel Standard regulatory scenario has modeled compliance to include an average 15 percent ethanol in gasoline by 2030.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor issued the following statement on how Canada’s Clean Fuel Standard continues to push the benefits of biofuels in North America: “Canada continues to be a trailblazer in addressing climate change and cutting greenhouse gases through biofuels. The Clean Fuel Standard drives progress towards better air quality and sustainable choices that support rural communities by setting the achievable goals of reducing more than 20 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually which in turn will incentivize viable and cost effective solutions such as 15 percent ethanol in all gasoline by 2030. I look forward to continue working with our northern neighbors as we position biofuels at the forefront of climate change.”

Earlier this month, Growth Energy and Advanced Biofuels Canada co-hosted two webinars with retail partner, Casey’s, for Canadian federal, provincial, and fuel and automotive association officials to present the benefits and potential of E15 as Canada looks to higher blends as part of its fuel regulations. The Growth Energy team discussed the competitiveness of a 15 percent ethanol blend (Unleaded 88 (E15)) and aspects of equipment compatibility, retail setup, and other consumer and technical benefits.

Canada is currently the United States’ number one foreign customer for U.S. producers and a strong partner in promoting biofuels as a means to reduce greenhouse gases. In the past, Growth Energy has submitted public comments to Environment and Climate Change Canada supporting their goal of reducing carbon intensity and offering recommendations on how biofuels can help them achieve their climate goals. This nationwide announcement follows the province of Ontario’s recently announced plan to move to 15% renewable content in gasoline by 2030.

Explore all of Growth Energy’s comments to the Canadian government on adopting higher ethanol blends here.