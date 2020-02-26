The U.S. Department of Agriculture unveiled the Agriculture Innovation Agenda, a new initiative to help meet the demands of the future for American agriculture, which includes strong support for renewable fuels, including ethanol. As part of this commitment, USDA is calling for expanding the use of higher biofuel blends like ethanol, with the goal of increasing the blend rate of E15 by 2030 and E30 in 2050 in our nation’s transportation fuels.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor praised USDA’s initiative and its recognition of the role that homegrown biofuels have in achieving the department’s goals:

“We applaud USDA for setting these clear goals for E15 and E30, and Growth Energy’s members are ready to deliver ahead of their timetable,” said Skor. “Biofuels are a critical piece of meeting the demands of our future transportation needs while lowering our carbon footprint. Today’s recognition by USDA and Secretary Perdue’s unwavering support will help drive biofuel innovation in the coming years and decades. We look forward to continuing our longstanding working relationship with USDA to ensure that Americans across the country have expanded access to cleaner fuels like E15 and E30 at the pump.”