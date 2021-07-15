The National Retail Federation joins the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, AFL-CIO, Business Roundtable, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Bipartisan Policy Center, North America’s Building Trades Unions, as well as over 20 business and labor organizations to launch the Coalition for Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment. The Coalition issued the following statement today commending the bipartisan group of 22 senators and the Biden administration on reaching agreement on a historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework and urges Congress to turn the framework into legislation that will be signed into law.

“Infrastructure modernization is a critical component of long-term economic growth and improved quality of life for every American. Our organizations commend the bipartisan group of 22 senators and the Biden administration on finding common ground and reaching agreement on a historic $1.2 trillion infrastructure framework. Momentum is building, as seen by the endorsement of the framework from the Problem Solvers Caucus.

“Now is the time to turn these promises into projects. We urge Congress to turn this framework into legislation that will be signed into law, and our organizations are committed to helping see this cross the finish line. Enacting significant infrastructure legislation, including investments in our roads, bridges, ports, airports, transit, rail, water and energy infrastructure, access to broadband, and more, is critical to our nation and will create middle-class family sustaining jobs.

“Don’t let partisan differences get in the way of action – pass significant, meaningful infrastructure legislation now.”

Coalition Partners:

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Business Roundtable

National Association of Manufacturers

AFL-CIO

National Retail Federation

Airports Council International – North America

American Association of Port Authorities

American Consulting Engineers Council

American Public Transportation Association

American Road & Transportation Builders Association

American Society of Civil Engineers

American Trucking Associations

Association of American Railroads

Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Bipartisan Policy Center

International Union of Operating Engineers

Laborers’ International Union of North America

National Asphalt Pavement Association

National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors

National Stone, Sand, and Gravel Association

No Labels

North America’s Building Trades Unions

Portland Cement Association

Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO