Goodyear announced that its venture capital arm, Goodyear Ventures, has added AmpUp, a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging, to its investment portfolio.

AmpUp supports the EV driving community through their advanced charging network and software solutions. With operations across North America, AmpUp aims to make charging accessible and seamless for every EV driver.

“Goodyear is interested in enabling the future of mobility, including within the EV sector,” said Abhijit Ganguly, managing director, Goodyear Ventures. “AmpUp will provide us with valuable insights on the latest electrification trends and bring their solutions to our fleet customers who are considering electrification.”

“AmpUp is thrilled to partner with Goodyear, whose commitment to innovation and electric mobility will be crucial to wide-scale adoption of EVs,” said Thomas Sun, CEO and Co-founder of AmpUp. “As a company focused on providing seamless charging solutions, AmpUp can’t wait to explore solutions with the Goodyear team nationwide.”

Goodyear Ventures fuels the future of mobility by partnering and investing in seed-to-growth-stage startups in emerging mobility technology, including EV mobility and infrastructure.

For more information on Goodyear Ventures, go to www.goodyearventures.com.