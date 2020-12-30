Photo: Ron Jenkins/AP Images for Goodyear

For the 85th annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, title sponsor Goodyear will continue to support Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health hospitals with a $20,000 donation and special in-game tribute for pediatric patients and hardworking healthcare workers at these hospitals.

Goodyear and Cotton Bowl have long supported Children’s Health and Scottish Rite for Children, as the healthcare organizations remain committed to positively impacting the lives of children through their patient care.

“We’re incredibly thankful for the tremendous contributions Scottish Rite for Children and Children’s Health make within their communities,” said Karen Maroli, Goodyear’s vice president of marketing. “Now more than ever, we are committed to demonstrating our support of these hospitals and the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to help so many families.”

To continue the Cotton Bowl tradition of visiting the hospitals in a COVID-19 environment, Goodyear is instead doing a virtual in-game tribute that features photos from prior years’ hospital visits. Goodyear and the Cotton Bowl have also created two custom football helmets—each featuring the respective hospital’s logo – which will be signed by this year’s Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic participating teams’ head coaches and captains and delivered to the hospitals postgame.

A title sponsor since 2014, the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic hosts marquee matchups as a member of the “New Year’s Six,” the top bowl games included in the College Football Playoff Semifinal rotation. The 2020 Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic between the University of Florida and the University of Oklahoma will kick off Dec. 30 at 7:00 p.m. CST, with live broadcast provided by ESPN.