The Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association (KPMA) and Kentucky Underground Storage Tank Branch (USTB) announced that Go Time LLC of Jackson, KY, won the 2022 Outstanding Tank Systems Award and a Tank Excellence in Compliance (TEC) Award. The TEC awards recognize Kentucky tank owners that exhibit excellence in compliance with their underground storage tank systems. Go Time LLC was recognized at the KPMA’s 9th annual Tank & Technical Conference on November 2, 2022.

“We’re very honored and appreciative to win this award,” said Kim King of Go Time. “We take a lot of pride in our locations and ensuring they are exceeding compliance. We’re big on compliance at Go Time and we make sure all our equipment is maintained. We’re proud to be acknowledged for our efforts this year.”

Go Time was selected out of 3,092 UST facilities in Kentucky. They are being recognized by the USTB for excelling in compliance with the five locations they own and operate. The USTB noted that Go Time takes an active role at their locations to identify any area that may become an issue and make sure that potential issues are addressed and corrected. Their willingness to be proactive to ensure compliance for all their locations is why Go Time is the overall TEC award winner.

“For many years now, it has been an honor to work alongside The Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association on this project of recognizing owners and operators for excellence in compliance,” says Kris Fink, KDWM UST Branch. “Out of the many deserving individuals and companies, it gives me great pride knowing that the UST compliance has continued to improve every year. With all of us working to achieve the same goal, the state of Kentucky’s UST program has become a highly respected, nationally recognized program and example for many other states.”

Go Time LLC is also the recipient of the Medium Facility category TEC Award. “The TEC awards are a perfect way to highlight those in our industry that go above and beyond in their compliance efforts,” says Brian Clark, Executive Director for the Kentucky Petroleum Marketers Association. “This year the UST branch reviewed 3,092 facilities and Go Time proved time and time again with their great compliance history at all five locations to be deserving of the Medium Facility category as well as the overall award. Congratulations to Kim and Scott King on a job well done.”

The Small Facility Winner is Murray BP Grocery of Murray, KY, and the Large Facility Winner is Casey’s Marketing Company of Ankey, IA. The Small Facility category represents single facility owners. The Medium Facility category is comprised of owners with 2 to 10 facilities. And the Large Facility category is made up of owners of 11 facilities or more.

The KPMA represents 185 member companies. Our marketer members own or supply more than 2,300 retail fueling facilities (c-stores, service stations, truckstops, cardlocks and marinas) in Kentucky. The association keeps its members up to date on petroleum-related news and information, pertinent developments in state and national government, and issues and trends that affect petroleum marketing and the industry. For more information, contact Brian Clark at 859-226-4374 or visit www.kpma.org.

