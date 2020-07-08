The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has approved Global Partners to add renewable diesel to its transloading permit for the Clatskanie, Oregon terminal. This was the last regulatory hurdle before Global could begin transloading renewable diesel at its rail and ship capable facility on the Columbia River.

“We are thrilled to have received the permit from Oregon DEQ and look forward to transloading renewable diesel. At Global, we believe that our strategic assets are well positioned to move the low-carbon fuels of the future,” said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners.

With this enhanced product portfolio, rail and deep draft vessel access, permits to significantly expand beyond existing storage, the ability to handle multiple commodities and a long successful operational history, Global’s Columbia River terminal is well positioned to provide logistical solutions to the West Coast as well as access to the international petroleum markets.

Earlier this year, Global announced plans to receive, store, and ship renewable diesel through their 1.8 billion gallon per year capable Oregon terminal. Oregon DEQ has approved the final permit and Global has signed a long-term contract for handling the product. Global will prepare to start receiving renewable diesel this fall.

“With this permit modification, our ability to handle a portfolio of products, including advanced biofuels is enhanced. Since 2016 the facility has been storing and handling ethanol. The addition of renewable diesel provides further capabilities and opportunities for the biofuels marketplace which is driven by West Coast low carbon fuel standards,” said Dylan Remley, SVP Terminal Operations for Global Partners.

