Gilbarco Veeder-Root announced an initiative to further increase the industry-leading reliability and flexibility of Passport Point-of-Sale by leveraging edge computing with Acumera’s Reliant Platform in the convenience store environment.

The containerization development currently in progress for Passport® Point-of-Sale, simplifies the traditional point-of-sale architecture; enabling faster updates and increased overall uptime and resiliency. Running Passport as a container-based application on Acumera’s Reliant Platform allows for full local redundancy of the Point-of-Sale – even when internet connectivity fails.

“We’re very excited about what containerization means for Passport customers, how it enables edge computing in the short term but also facilitates cloud hosting in the future, when and if customers demand it.” said Chris Whitley, vice president of sales and marketing North America for Gilbarco Veeder-Root. “Retailers today can’t afford to be offline, and we believe this technology brings us a significant step closer to near-zero downtime. It will be a game-changer for all c-store retailers.”

Currently, most point-of-sale systems require each cashier terminal to run a range of necessary applications along with extra hardware components. A containerized Passport system will run all those applications from a local edge server. This new architecture provides for greater hardware flexibility, lower capital investment and, most importantly, faster deployment and maximum uptime.

“The future of c-store retailing is based on providing personalized customer experiences through technology with improved uptime and reliability,” said Phil Stead, vice president of Edge Platform Sales at Acumera. “Acumera’s Reliant Platform accelerates Gilbarco Veeder-Root’s cloud-to-edge strategy, thereby enabling the delivery of systems and applications at scale. We are honored to partner with Gilbarco Veeder-Root to help customers move their businesses forward.”

Along with fewer components and simplified architecture, containerization gives retailers new options such as the ability to use Passport POS software on any browser-friendly hardware they choose. Edge servers are easily upgraded, which allows retailers to add unlimited numbers of dispensers without changing the store’s POS architecture, providing flexibility on the forecourt as well.

For more information about this initiative, please reach out to Gilbarco Veeder-Root Product Manager Mike Brenner.