GetUpside announced that Casey’s General Stores, Inc., a leading U.S. convenience store chain, has launched on the GetUpside platform to make GetUpside’s cashback promotions available to Casey’s guests. The partnership will begin with fuel promotions and then expand to include in-store and restaurant promotions in the coming months.

This launch aligns with Casey’s increased investment in digital tools that boost guest loyalty and have a proven impact on profit. Customers open the GetUpside app, claim a promotion from a

Casey’s location, purchase as-usual, and earn cash back right in the GetUpside app.

“Casey’s is always looking for ways to offer our guests more value, and we’re excited to partner with GetUpside to do just that,” said Casey’s Vice President of Digital Art Sebastian. “GetUpside’s approach to measurement allows them to prove their impact and complement our existing programs while they drive value to users.”

“Casey’s continues to thrive in today’s increasingly competitive retail environment because they innovate for their customers,” says GetUpside CEO Alex Kinnier. “We’re proud to partner with

such a beloved brand to put them in touch with the customers they’re not reaching today and keep them coming back, so we can deliver incremental profit to their business.”

The GetUpside mobile app connects new customers to gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and restaurants nationwide, by presenting users with personalized offers based on their transaction history. Since its launch in 2016, more than 30 million users have gained access to GetUpside offers. All offers are personalized, margin-bound, and guaranteed to be profitable.