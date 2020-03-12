GetUpside, a digital platform that personalizes brick-and-mortar commerce, today announced partnerships with GasBuddy and Checkout 51 to make GetUpside’s personalized offers available to their millions of users. More than 25 million monthly users now have access to these offers, making GetUpside one of the largest platforms that connects consumers to fuel, restaurant, and grocery businesses.

“Merchants and consumers both win with GetUpside’s Partner Platform,” said Alex Kinnier, GetUpside Co-Founder and CEO. “For merchants, making GetUpside’s offer technology available to other apps and platforms increases reach and profitably drives more consumers to their locations. For consumers, we’re meeting them where they want to be—whether that’s in the GetUpside app or elsewhere—to increase their purchasing power. These partnerships are just the first of many we’ll have in the coming months, from consumer apps to financial services.”

In February, GasBuddy, an award-winning travel and navigation app that’s been downloaded nearly 90 million times, debuted its new Deal Alerts feature. This new capability includes GetUpside’s personalized fuel offers to deliver an innovative fuel-purchasing experience that gives drivers below-advertised gas prices.

GetUpside’s Partner Platform is also powering the expansion of Checkout 51 offerings for users. Since February, Checkout 51 users have been able to take advantage of cash back on gas and groceries in 42 states. Checkout 51 is one of North America’s leading cash back apps, with more than 17 million members across the US and Canada.

“Partnering with GetUpside allows us to provide our community of drivers with even more ways to save money on fuel,” said Sarah McCrary, chief executive officer at GasBuddy. “The GetUpside team make it easy to integrate their offers into our platform.”