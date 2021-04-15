GetGo adds new Invenco® G6 and G7 Pay-at-Pump terminals, iNFX retail microservices and Cloud Services management platform at its 266 GetGo locations to address outdoor EMV while providing a richer media experience for consumers.

The new terminals allow for GetGo to provide guests a richer video media experience. Partnership with vendors also allows for smarter and targeted content at the pump. Using the Invenco Cloud Services remote media management platform, video content and promotions can be tailored to a specific location, time of day and updated more frequently, replacing the previous static signage experience.

“Creating an engaging, personalized experience for our customers is a top priority at GetGo and our new Invenco terminals, management platform and upgraded service software are the latest store innovation to reflect our commitment,” said Rug Phatak, GetGo spokesperson. “Promotions shared at the pump can be tailored by store location and will allow us to personalize the experience for customers in the future. The terminals and new technology support GetGo’s focus on innovation and continuous enhancement of the customer experience.”

Invenco Pay-at-Pump terminals provide enhanced customer security with outdoor EMV-enabled chip readers and advanced data protection and anti-skimming technology. The new touchscreens support future integration of touchless payment for contactless payments like Apple Pay, mobile wallet credit cards and Google Pay at the pumps.

The technology also supports mobile ordering for another potential contactless option for customers to enjoy GetGo’s fresh food offerings. Invenco’s terminals and services are built to deliver the latest in customer engagement capabilities quickly, so GetGo fueling customers can continue to look forward to exciting new experience at the pump moving forward.

