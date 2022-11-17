Gaines Oil Company, an independent fuel and lubricants distribution company, has been named No. 3 in the Triangle Business Journal’s Fast 50 list for 2022. The TBJ’s Fast 50 list represents the fastest growing privately held companies in North Carolina’s Triangle region. Winners were selected and ranked based on a formula that counts revenue growth and profitability in the preceding three years (2019-2021). The numbers are crunched and analyzed by BDO, a Fast 50 partner.

“We are proud to receive this recognition and share it with our wonderful employees and loyal customers,” said Todd Gaines, President of Gaines Oil. “Our success is the result of our continued commitment to providing superior service and quality products and represents our belief that our customers always come first.”

Gaines Oil Company was founded in 1948 in Goldston, NC by Arthur Forbes, a well-known sawmill operator. Over the years, the company has continued to grow and move into other diverse petroleum markets. Under the leadership of third-generation owner Todd Gaines, it remains family owned and operated and is an independent distribution company. With years of knowledge and experience, Gaines Oil Company offers customers several options for fueling and lubricants with competitive pricing while maintaining the best quality and service available anywhere in this industry.

For more information, visit www.gainesoil.com or call 919-898-2231.