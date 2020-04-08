FUELS2020 has been recast as a virtual, on-demand experience that will be available for viewing in late May. The virtual experience will include panel discussions and speakers analyzing how climate regulations, technology and an evolving consumer demographic are changing the way we think about transportation.

“We realize one of the most attractive benefits of our annual event—networking with peers across the transportation-energy sector—cannot be replicated. However, we’re excited to bring new virtual collaboration, interactive questions and discussions to FUELS2020 Virtual,” said Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger.

The Fuels Institute is working on adjusting the current FUELS2020 registration fee model to reflect the shift to a virtual format. Complete topic details and speaker bios, along with registration details will be made available in later this month.