Oil prices began to recover and climb this week. Investors gained optimism that coronavirus COVID-19 is coming under control. Supply-side constraints also bolstered prices. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro declared an “emergency situation in the oil industry” after the U.S. imposed sanctions on Russian-owned Rosneft Trading S.A. Civil unrest is keeping Libyan crude off the market. U.S. crude inventories did not increase as much as expected. WTI crude futures prices opened at $53.74/b this morning. WTI prices currently are in the $52.50-$53.50/b range. The week appears to be headed for a finish in the black for the second consecutive week, climbing back from a six-week string of losses.

Experts and the public are divided on whether COVID-19 will be coming under control sooner rather than later. Any virus is unpredictable at best, and the data on COVID-19 are more difficult to interpret because China has changed how it counts cases three times. The disease has spread internationally despite Chinese efforts to contain it. The rise in confirmed cases (now 204) in South Korea has shaken confidence. There are now 76,775 confirmed cases worldwide, and the global death toll stands at 2247. Some economic activity is being re-started, but much remains constrained. Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) projected a drop in world oil demand this quarter, the first quarterly drop since the great recession in 2009.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a larger-than-expected crude stock build of 4.16 mmbbls. The API also reported significant drawdowns of 2.67 mmbbls of gasoline and 2.63 mmbbls of diesel. The API’s net inventory draw was 1.14 mmbbls.

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) official statistics showed a smaller crude stock build and smaller products draws. The addition to crude stocks was only 0.415 mmbbls, more than outweighed by a drawdown of 1.971 mmbbls from gasoline stockpiles and a drawdown from distillate stockpiles of 0.635 mmbbls. The EIA net result was an inventory draw of 2.191 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production remained its record-high 13.0 mmbpd during the week ended February 14th. According to this weekly data series, U.S. crude production averaged 12.96 mmbpd in January 2020, the highest total ever. Approximately 1.2 mmbpd was added to U.S. crude oil output in 2019. Most forecasts predict that U.S. production will continue to grow in 2020, though some forecasts warn that U.S. shale output is heading for a decline.