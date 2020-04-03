Oil prices jumped 25% on Thursday when President Donald Trump tweeted that he expected Saudi Arabia and Russia to end the oil price war by cutting production by 10 million barrels per day. He later raised the estimate to 15 mmbpd. Prices retreated when Russia stated that no such deal was in the works. Prices then crept back up when Saudi Arabia called for an urgent meeting with the OPEC+ group and “another group of countries.” Market experts quickly debunked the idea that a production cut of 10 million bpd could happen immediately, but traders did not want to be left behind, and prices are climbing. The rally may not last, however, if the OPEC+ group fails to agree to meet, or if Saudi Arabia and Russia fail to make conciliatory statement of some sort. The fundamentals point to weaker prices. Roughly one third of the world’s population is sheltering in place. Even if 10-15 mmbpd of production cuts are made, the International Energy Agency (IEA) estimated last week that oil demand will drop by as much as 20 million barrels per day. Storage and transportation sectors are being overwhelmed.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has just released the Employment Situation Report for March, showing total nonfarm payroll employment fell by 701,000 in March. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4 percent. The coronavirus pandemic is beginning to show up in the official statistics. Most of the jobs lost were in the leisure and hospitality sectors. Declines also occurred in social assistance, professional and business services, retail trade, and construction. Declines also occurred, paradoxically, in health care. Normally scheduled services, including office visits to physicians and dentists, have been cancelled.

The U.S. is now far and away the hotspot of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cases have been confirmed in all fifty of the United States, and every state governor has declared a state of emergency. Most states have initiated some form of shelter-in-place ordinance. Sparsely populated North Dakota is the only state remaining that has not mandated a statewide limit on gatherings. As of the time of this writing, the U.S. has 245,573 confirmed cases, more than twice the number reported in Spain and Italy. Fatalities are reported at 6,058. Global confirmed cases have passed the million mark, standing at 1,030,628, with the death toll more than doubling to 54,137 since last week. This week brought a low WTI crude price of $19.90/b. Many market analysts predict that oil prices will fall below $20/b, despite the current rally. WTI crude futures prices opened at $24.81/b this morning, up by $1.52/b (6.5%) for the week. Today’s price strength appears ready to break a five-week downward slide in oil prices.

Stock markets have been volatile this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Monday, fell on Tuesday and Wednesday, and rose again (alongside oil) on Thursday. As of Thursday, the battered Dow Jones had climbed back above 21,400 points. This was a recovery of over 2,800 points from the nadir of March 24th, but still down 7,900 points from the recent high in mid-February. Today, stock markets are edging lower, based largely on the BLS Jobs Report. However, the impact of 701,000 lost jobs has not yet pulled down markets as much as it might have. Was this because markets had been digesting weekly unemployment claims, preparing for a dour Jobs Report for March? Markets may need to prepare for a worse Jobs Report in April.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude inventory build of 10.48 mmbbls. The API also reported a build of 6.1 mmbbls of gasoline, and a drawdown of 4.5 mmbbls from diesel inventories diesel. The API’s net inventory draw was 12.08 mmbbls. Market analysts had predicted across-the-board inventory additions, but with a total addition to inventories of only 6.6 mmbbls.

U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) official statistics showed more significant additions to inventories. The addition to crude stocks was 13.833 mmbbls, the addition to gasoline stocks was 7.524 mmbbls, and the drawdown from distillate stockpiles was 2.194mmbbls. The EIA net result was a major inventory build of 19.163 mmbbls.

The EIA also reported that U.S. crude production during the week ended March 27th remained unchanged from the prior week’s level of 13.0 mmbpd. According to this weekly data series, U.S. crude production averaged 13.025 mmbpd in February 2020, the highest total ever. An increasing number of rigs have been idled, however, so the production numbers are expected to ease soon.