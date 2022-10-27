The Fuels Institute recently released two important new reports. EV Charger Deployment Optimization, which is an analysis of U.S. state-level electric vehicle supply equipment demand forecast and supporting infrastructure considerations, and A Best Practice Guide for EVSE Regulations, which harnesses the vast market experience of key stakeholders to identify those policies implemented by authorities that support the efficient installation of electric vehicle charging stations as well as those that impede such installations.

John Eichberger, executive director, and Jeff Hove, vice president, will discuss these two reports and how they are helping business and government leaders make decisions and policy on state and local levels as they approach infrastructure planning.

