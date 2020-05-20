Yesway and Allsup’s stores located in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota and Wyoming invites customers to Fuel Up Your Summer for Winning! for a chance to win one of thousands of Instant Prizes and other prizes, including FREE Gas for Year, a trip to Iceland, and more.

One lucky Yesway Rewards loyalty program member will win the Yesway Summer Sweepstakes Grand Prize of an all-expense paid trip to Iceland valued at $7,000. When customers purchase any 1L Icelandic Glacial product with their Yesway Rewards membership, they will automatically receive one (1) entry into the Grand Prize Sweepstakes Drawing.

Yesway Rewards members can also win 1 of 8 prizes of FREE Gas for a Year with the purchase of select products from top consumer brands like Dr Pepper, Red Bull, Coca-Cola, Jack Link’s, Gatorade, Monster Energy, Fiji Water, and Body Armor. In addition, thousands of Instant Prizes will be awarded with a qualifying purchase.

It is easy for Yesway Rewards members to win:

Purchase a participating product using your registered Yesway Rewards Card or mobile app from May 6 – August 25, 2020 ; Receive a Digital Game ticket delivered to your email address, then; Open your digital game ticket and you could instantly WIN, plus earn sweepstakes entries!

Allsup’s customers can Fuel Up Their Summer for Winning too!

One lucky Grand Prize winner will receive a Polaris® Sportsman® 570 all-terrain vehicle (valued at $6,899). Customers can also win 1 of 8 prizes of FREE Gas for a Year with the purchase of select Pepsi, Monster Energy, M&M’s, Skittles, Snickers, Blue Bunny, Powerade, and Allsup’s tortilla, chicharrones, and other Allsup’s private label snack products.

Weekly prizes, including 65″ TVs, Apple AirPods, a Microsoft Xbox, Apple iPods, and more will also be awarded with a qualifying purchase.

All Allsup’s customers need to do to win is:

Buy qualifying items between May 17 – September 5, 2020 , while supplies last; and Snap a photo of your receipt and submit at allsupscontest.com on your phone or online.

“For the second summer in a row, we are thrilled to partner with our winning suppliers to provide opportunities for our customers to win thousands of amazing prizes,” said Derek Gaskins, Chief Marketing Officer. “The sweepstakes is a terrific way to engage with our Yesway Rewards members and our loyal Allsup’s customers during the peak summer selling season. We are excited to make this summer one for winning at Yesway and Allsup’s, and encourage everyone to come in to shop with us and enter to win!”