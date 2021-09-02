In the wake of Hurricane Ida’s fierce Category 4 winds, storm surge, and torrential rainfall, Dallas-based Fuel Logic says help is on the way.

With power knocked out to hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents and businesses, and fuel refineries and supplies inaccessible or compromised by flood waters, the need for fuel along Louisiana’s coast is dire.

As temperatures rise along the Gulf Coast, Fuel Logic is rallying its resources from around the United States to deliver diesel and gas into areas impacted by Hurricane Ida’s catastrophic devastation.

With power projected to be out for weeks in many Louisiana locations, getting fuel to tanks, generators, and other equipment is critical and time sensitive.

“We’ve had people on the ground in Louisiana since before the storm hit,” said Eliot Vancil, president of Fuel Logic. “Our teams were stationed in Baton Rouge and other areas waiting to assist. Now we are focused on delivering all the fuel we can to anywhere ranging from healthcare facilities, military bases, and electric companies to rescue resources, data centers, businesses, and much more.”

The company is coordinating resources and implementing mobile fuel delivery solutions around the clock to assist cities including New Orleans, Houma, Lafitte, LaPlace, and many more in Louisiana, as well as additional areas along the Mississippi and Alabama coasts.

“In challenging times like these, we believe it’s important for communities to rally together and support each other as best we can,” said Vancil. “Fuel Logic is committed to helping Hurricane Ida victims by supplying fuel any way we can get it there.”

*** If you or someone you know needs fuel assistance, call (866) 311-5731 or visit Fuel Logic’s website at Fuel Logic. Fuel Logic’s mobile fuel delivery teams are standing by ready to help.