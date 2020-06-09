The Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) is sad to report that longtime member and participant Terry Tidy passed away on March 29, 2020 at the age of 69 after a short battle with cancer.

Terry was the General Manager, and started with Tidy Steel-Fab Ltd./Regal Tanks in 1997 and worked up until his passing earlier this year. Regal Tanks started operations in 1973, and is a division of Tidy Steel started by Terry’s father in 1963.

Terry was active in STI/SPFA, and hosted the Quality Control meeting at his plant in 2017.

He had one daughter Danielle, and an extensive network of family and friends.

