We are deeply saddened to pass along the news that Bob Krogman passed away early on Friday. “Bob will be deeply missed and our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Dee (Peanut) and the rest of the family,” said PMAA President Rob Underwood.

Bob worked with the Minnesota Petroleum Marketers Association starting in 1974 and became Executive Director in 1985. Since his retirement in 2012, Bob continued to work part time as a consultant with the Association. Bob’s dedication to the Association and its members was second to none.

PMAA President Emeritus Dan Gilligan, who coordinated a lot of projects with Bob over 17 years, was saddened by the news. “Bob was a special guy in so many ways. He was extremely dedicated to the “jobber class of trade” and especially Minnesota marketers,” said Gilligan. “He was an amazing problem solver who enjoyed the challenge and he had a gift for explaining complex regulations in layman’s terms. One of a kind for sure.”

A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Church of St. Pius X, 3878 Highland Ave, White Bear Lake, with visitation being held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 from 5 to 8 PM at Mueller Memorial White Bear Lake, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave and also an hour prior at the church. A private interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant Forever, or Delta Water Fowl.