As recently reported in NACS Daily, the current price drop and drop in traffic are putting pressure on gas stations to adapt their business models to meet other needs, such as offering beer and grocery items, and is forcing retailers to explore new ways to reach customers who aren’t necessarily looking for them. It’s also driving a look at adapting to the practices of other retail channels, such as providing home delivery.

“What we see with a lot of convenience stores is they’ve evolved to the point where they want to be seen as a restaurant that happens to be selling gas as opposed to a gas station that happens to be selling food,” Lenard said said Jeff Lenard, NACS vice president for strategic industry initiatives.“Food is definitely the future.”

