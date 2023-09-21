In case you missed it, the webinar Optimize the Entire Fueling Experience With Frictionless Fuel Management on September 14, the recording is now online. Fuel retailers today are faced with myriad challenges from fuel theft to meter drift to supply disruptions and changing regulations all while working to maximize fuel margins and revenues and satisfy demanding customers.

Scott Barrett, Director of Fuels Pricing, Supply & Logistics for Wills Group (Dash In) and David Freese, Chief Product Officer for Titan Cloud had a lively and informative discussion of trends in the fuel industry and how operators are planning for the future through digital transformation, balancing new technologies and legacy systems to operate more proactively and strategically. Barrett described how a holistic frictionless fuel strategy helped his300-store chain manage compliance, inventory, delivery planning, and reduce inventory variance from 1% to .01%. He provided a number of specific examples where these capabilities helped him address issues from meter drift to odd daily traffic issues that needed to be explored further.

Learn how frictionless fueling can help companies:

Analyze fuel flow rates and detect abnormalities to ensure seamless operation across all facilities and dispensers.

​Catch and prioritize issues automatically to reduce equipment downtime.

Increase sales by reducing the frequency and duration of issues that cause negative customer fueling experiences.

Avoid run-outs and overfills, reduce dispatches, and maximize hauler efficiency with near real-time fuel inventory polling and fuel sales trends.

