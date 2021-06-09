Everything Is Moving Faster. Technology Can Help You Catch Up.

It’s no illusion that things are moving faster than ever in the petroleum and convenience store industries. You can keep working the same way you are today to try to keep pace, or you can use technology to work smarter. Technology offers an opportunity to gain efficiency and a competitive edge for both wholesale petroleum distributors and convenience stores.

Join us for this complementary webinar on Thursday, June 24 at 2 p.m. ET, where you will learn how technology can:

Offer automation to increase efficiency and accuracy and free up staff to grow your business and provide excellent customer support.

Exceed customer expectations in your convenience stores by offering a frictionless experience with online ordering, curbside pickup and delivery.

Help your wholesale staff with automation that can handle pricing, quoting and tax reporting.

Free your c-store employees up from time-consuming paperwork and expensive errors and enable them to stay out on the floor giving excellent customer service.

Enable informed decision-making across your operation with business intelligence, including automatic reporting and exception notifications.

Your Panelists

Michael Lipton, President, Lipton Energy/LiptonMart

Lipton is president and the fourth generation of Lipton Energy. Lipton Energy has been a leading heating oil and gas supplier in the Berkshires since 1910. The company also operates conveniently located LiptonMart Stores throughout Berkshire County and Franklin County, Mass., and Windham County, Vt. Lipton oversees daily operations for all entities including the oil business, the LiptonMart convenience store chain and the company-owned Subways. He is a member of tNACS, the International Oil Marketers Association and the New England Fuel Institute.

Charles Roe, VP Retail Operations, Gaubert Oil

Roeserves as the VP of Retail Operations for Gaubert Oil Company. Founded in 1926, Gaubert Oil has been providing quality fuel, lubricants, chemicals, equipment and lubrication related services to the Gulf Coast’s largest industries. A subsidiary, GoBears, is a convenience store chain that operates 17 locations throughout south Louisiana. Roe works with all departments to ensure the operational processes, practices and resources are optimized to support business needs, company growth and financial objectives. He has over 30 years of retail and food operational leadership experience.

John Coyle, VP of Sales, ADD Systems

Colyle is the Vice President of Sales for ADD Systems, a leading supplier of back office and mobile software solutions for the petroleum and convenience store industries. With over 20 years of sales, marketing, manufacturing and product development experience, Coyle has a passion for process efficiency management and customer satisfaction. Today, Coyle can align his passions through supporting ADD customers across North America helping them become more profitable while enhancing their customer experience.

