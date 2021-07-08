FleetHunt Technologies, a provider of fleet management systems, GPS tracking, and ELD solutions for Canadian trucking companies and their drivers, announced it has partnered with Drivewyze, North America’s largest provider of weigh station bypass and connected truck services.

Through the partnership, FleetHunt Technologies will deliver an integrated service, offering its ELD solutions with Drivewyze PreClear’s subscription-based weigh station bypass service and Drivewyze Safety+. Drivewyze provides FleetHunt Technologies customers the ability to receive bypass opportunities at more than 800 locations in 47 states and provinces and access to Drivewyzes’ proactive driver safety services.

“Many of our customers have asked us about adding weigh station bypass to our service offerings, so we’re thrilled to announce Drivewyze as a partner,” said Rahul Bhandari, FleetHunt Technologies director. “Weigh station bypass is one of the easiest ways for fleets and drivers to save time and money on the road, so we’re pleased to now offer this cost-effective service to our customers. As a cloud-based service provider, we were able to easily integrate Drivewyze’s services with our FleetHunt ELD, which makes it simple for customers to receive weigh station bypass opportunities without the need of installing additional in-cab equipment.”

Since no transponders are required, activation of Drivewyze on the FleetHunt Technologies platform can be done in minutes, with bypass information displayed on ELDs, smartphones, or tablets utilizing the FleetHunt Technologies platform.

Once activated, Drivewyze transmits safety scores, registration, and tax compliance information to the weigh station, which then calculates the information against the bypass criteria established by its state or province. If the carrier and vehicle pass the criteria, at one mile out, the driver receives permission to bypass the site. The better the fleet’s safety score, the more bypasses typically granted.

“FleetHunt has been growing at an impressive clip over the years – expanding its product and services offerings as well as its customer base,” said Gavin Henry, Drivewyze Vice President of Business Development & Channel Management. “We’re excited to be aligned with FleetHunt.”

Subscribers to Drivewyze PreClear weigh station bypass can also activate Drivewyze Safety Notifications, a service that provides safety notifications for high rollover areas, mountain corridors, and low bridges. In addition, fleets can subscribe to Drivewyze Safety+, an extension of Drivewyze Safety Notifications. The service provides fleets and drivers with additional safety notifications and back-office tools for fleets to create their own customized driver alerts, plus offers safety analytics to monitor driver behavior and driver coaching.