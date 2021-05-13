FLEETCOR Technologies Inc., a leading global business payments company, announced today that it has renewed its card acceptance agreement with Pilot Flying J, the largest network of travel centers in North America. The long-term agreement will benefit both FLEETCOR’s Comdata and Fuelman Network customers who fuel within Pilot Flying J’s extensive truck stop network.

“Extending our agreement with Pilot Flying J is a testament to a mutually-beneficial relationship that dates back nearly four decades. By offering multiple fuel solutions we’re able to accommodate the needs of nearly any size and type of commercial fleet. As a result, we anticipate many more prosperous years alongside Pilot Flying J as a partner,” said Ron Clarke, FLEETCOR Chairman and CEO.