FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a leading global business payments company, announced today the acquisition of Plugsurfing, a leading European electric vehicle (EV) software and network provider to vehicle OEMs, charge point operators (CPO), and fleets.

“The acquisition demonstrates FLEETCOR’s commitment to developing world-class EV solutions for our thousands of commercial fleet customers, including access to European EV roaming capabilities and software applications for drivers and fleet managers,” said Tom Rowlands, global managing director of EV at FLEETCOR. “In addition, Plugsurfing allows us to pursue new customer segments by serving CPOs with software to manage their charging infrastructure and providing OEMs with a white-label EV solution. We’re excited to have Plugsurfing join the FLEETCOR family.”

Plugsurfing has developed a proprietary EV charging network in Europe with over 300,000 charge points, or nearly 80% of all charge points in Europe. The Plugsurfing app provides access to comprehensive tariff information and facilitates payment for EV charging. This capability is an essential tool for EV drivers and is available directly and as a turnkey white-label solution to EV OEMs for distribution to their customers.

In addition, Plugsurfing also serves CPOs with API, cloud-based operating software that enables CPOs to run their hardware efficiently and effectively, including managing payments of charging events.

Since its founding in 2012, Plugsurfing has processed about 20 million charging sessions and has been at the forefront of consolidating and simplifying the European EV ecosystem.

“We’re thrilled to bring a boost to the electric future in Europe through our acquisition by FLEETCOR. With their distribution and resources, we can scale our Plugsurfing platform to better serve existing and future customers on the EV journey that will continue to evolve over time. We’re excited about the prospects for continuing to help usher in an EV future,” Tatu Kulla, chief executive officer at Plugsurfing.