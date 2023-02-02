FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc., a leading global business payments and spend management company, today announced the acquisition of Mina, a cloud-based electric vehicle (EV) charging software platform. The acquisition provides FLEETCOR with the market-leading home-charging software solution for commercial fleets in the UK and follows a successful partnership between the companies.

The acquisition gives FLEETCOR the UK’s only EV re-charging solution that captures, calculates and pays for at-home business-use charging directly with the energy provider. Mina’s solution helps commercial fleets manage the transition to EV by dramatically simplifying and automating the reimbursement process involved in at-home charging.

“It’s a fascinating company that’s built software integrations into virtually all the UK EV charging hardware suppliers and electric utility providers. That makes at-home EV charging and reimbursement incredibly simple for employees and employers,” said Ron Clarke, chairman and chief executive officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.

“We now have a market-leading 3-in-1 EV charging solution for commercial fleets that combines at-home, on-the-road, along with internal combustion engine refueling into one integrated client offering,” said Tom Rowlands, global managing director of EV solutions for FLEETCOR.