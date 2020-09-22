Fleet Advantage, a leading innovator in truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing, and lifecycle cost management today released its latest Truck Lifecycle Data Index (TLDI) comparing all-in operating costs of older-model Class-8 trucks to 2021 model-year replacements. Fleets continue to see wide-scale operational savings when upgrading to newer model-year trucks.

According to Fleet Advantage’s ATLAAS Unified (Advanced Truck Lifecycle Administrative Analytics Software), the TLDI shows that fleet operators can realize a first-year per-truck savings of $16,856 when upgrading from a 2016 sleeper model-year truck to a 2021 model. For a fleet of 100 trucks, when upgrading to a 2021 MY savings can reach $1.7 million.

Fuel economy represents a significant portion of the savings through truck replacement. Fleets can save $5,084 per truck in fuel in the first year following replacement of a 2016 MY sleeper, a 15% increase in fuel economy and reduction of CO2 emissions. Preserving a cleaner environment has again been in focus recently, with rules adopted by the Air Resources Board calling for the reduction of diesel truck exhaust in and around California’s ports.

The rules overhaul regulations for diesel truck exhaust and expand emission reductions from ships idling in California’s ports. The two rules, when fully implemented, are expected to eliminate some 10,000 tons of pollution per year1, the state’s biggest strike against smog in twelve years.

Fleet Advantage works closely with its clients to develop truck replacement strategies that positively impact the financial bottom line, as well as the environmental bottom line. Per a recent analysis, Fleet Advantage helped a Global 2000 and Top 100 Private Fleet health-conscious wholesale grocer that carries and distributes products to customer locations throughout the United States reduce over 8,500 metrics tons of CO2 as well as helped conserve 848,575 gallons of fuel. At $2.44 per gallon that equals over $2 million in avoided fuel expense, along with improved Miles Per Gallon.

“Our dedicated team works hard each day to provide tailored consulting to clients so that we collectively achieve maximum financial savings and reduce the overall carbon footprint in America,” said John Flynn, CEO of Fleet Advantage. “It’s critically important that we keep America’s transportation of goods moving in the most efficient, economical and environmentally safe way possible.”

About Fleet Advantage

