Join marketers, suppliers and vendors from all over the United States at the 2023 WPMAEXPO in Las Vegas, February 21 – 23! Meet together for three days of education, networking and fun, where today’s top leaders, vendors and suppliers in the petroleum industry address today’s most pressing needs and challenges.

2023 Keynote Speaker Jon Dorenbos, former long snapper for the Philadelphia Eagles and a world-class magician, will educate and uplift, and Ladies’ Luncheon speaker Cara Brookins will relate her true story of resilience during intense challenges.

You won’t want to miss the illuminating and informative lineup of educational sessions:

National and western region legislative and regulatory updates

Robbery and Burglary Prevention in C-Stores

Human Resources: Right People, Right Place, Right Vision

Enabling Success in an Era of Anywhere Convenience

Cybersecurity – the latest updates and solutions

The WPMAEXPO’s state-of-the-art trade show boasts over 400 booths featuring the latest in petroleum and C-store equipment, supplies and technology; and great networking events will keep you in touch and on top. You’ll go home with new strategies and techniques to increase revenue and maximize your budget.

The 2023 WPMAEXPO will be lighting up Las Vegas February 21 – 23, 2023 at the iconic Mirage Hotel and Convention Center.

We’ll see you in Las Vegas!