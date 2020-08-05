From delivering groceries to helping ride-sharers get around, many drivers for companies like Uber, Lyft and Amazon continue to be essential during these unique times. So, to reward those who fill up more frequently, ExxonMobil just announced a new offering specifically designed for those who log more miles than most. So, if any driver is finding themselves traveling further on their commute or more often due to frequent trips, they can earn more thanks to new “Frequent Filler” bonus points.

Here’s how this new offering works:

If you’re a member of the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ loyalty program and fill up with 100 gallons or more in a calendar month, you’ll receive an extra point per gallon at the pump and 2 extra points per dollar spent in the c-store.

The Frequent Filler bonus is also stackable with Premium Status for a total of 7 cents per gallon on Synergy Supreme+ premium gasoline and rewards offers from both tiers.

Rewards+ members with the Frequent Filler bonus can earn 5 cents per gallon in points at the pump and 5 cents in points for every $1 spent in the c-store

100 points equals $1 in savings.

The loyalty offering is available at more than 11,500 Exxon and Mobil locations nationwide.

Also, with reduced contact with surfaces becoming increasingly important in COVID-19, the Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app (where members engage with ExxonMobil’s loyalty program) offers secure and easy contactless payment at the pump. Once the app is opened, drivers can simply select their pump number from inside their car or aim their smartphone at the provided pump’s QR code, and the app seamlessly coordinates the transaction.