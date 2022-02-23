ExxonMobil announced the expansion of its Finished Lubricants distribution network in the Pacific Northwest, including the addition of Tyree and Nelson Petroleum as new distributors while expanding the territories of CityServiceValcon and Snider Energy. Effective February 1, 2022, these distributors will replace Wilcox & Flegel as authorized distributors of Mobil™-branded products and services in their respective territories.

This network expansion helps further strengthen ExxonMobil’s best-in-class customer service capabilities across Oregon and Washington state, bringing more localized knowledge and expertise and improved technical support. All of these distributors have deep roots in the local communities that they serve, and they will continue to help businesses across the region thrive and grow through Mobil’s customized lubrication and technical service solutions that meet their unique needs, including cutting-edge Mobil-branded lubricant technologies.

“We are continuously evaluating our distributor network to meet the evolving needs of our customers and ensure they receive a best-in-class customer service experience, and the addition of our new distributors extends our ability to execute new technologies and provide innovate ways to meet our customer business needs in the local markets,” said Pedro Cano, West & Mid-Central US Commercial Sales Manager, at ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants Company. “It’s all about our customers, our new distributors bring deep knowledge of the Pacific Northwest market, a stronger local expertise, and leading-edge technical capabilities which gives our customer and their businesses a competitive advantage.”

These distributors, many of which are family-owned, have a long history in the Pacific Northwest:

Nelson Petroleum: Serving Northwest Washington state, Nelson Petroleum is a third-generation family-run business that has been providing customers with petroleum products for more than 50 years. With two convenient locations in Northwest Washington, Nelson Petroleum is strategically positioned to efficiently serve local businesses, and the company’s state-of-the-art SmartLogix truck system gives up-to-the-minute access to the status of its fleet, increasing efficiency and allowing greater flexibility in scheduling customer deliveries.

Tyree: Serving Oregon and Southwest Washington state for over 33 years, Tyree is a family-owned, local business that is committed to listening to customers and getting to know them as business colleagues and neighbors. The company is committed to delivering unparalleled service, technical expertise, and timely-problem solving solutions to customers. Tyree™ believes in the motto “All About Uptime™.” To that end, they provide assurance customers will receive the right products at the right time to keep their business running smoothly, confidently, and profitably.

CityServiceValcon (CSV): Serving Eastern Washington state, as well as the Northern Rockies, CSV has a long-standing relationship with Mobil dating back to the late 1930s. With an expanded territory for Mobil-branded products, CSV provides local businesses with exceptional services and ordering flexibility, such as customized pallets of packaged product, to meet customers’ needs. The company also has four convenient bulk plant locations across the region.

Snider Energy Company: Serving Western Washington state, Snider is a locally-owned, third-generation family business that has been serving local businesses across the Pacific Northwest for 75 years. That consistency, along with the company’s high-quality products and services, means customers can depend on Snider to meet their complete petroleum needs with a customer-first approach to doing business.

By working with these distributors, customers across the Pacific Northwest can continue to benefit from industry-leading lubricant technologies and services. For more than 150 years, Mobil has helped customers around the world—and in every industry—to lower costs, improve productivity, enhance equipment efficiency, and much more. Mobil is a lubrication technology innovator, having manufactured many breakthrough lubricants and greases for machinery and equipment used in a wide variety of industries, including the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1.

The Mobil brand has in-depth industry expertise, programs, and tools to help customers achieve new heights of equipment productivity. The business closely collaborates with original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and equipment builders (EB) to develop cutting-edge lubrication solutions designed specifically for their equipment, which helps maximize productivity and cut costs. Mobil ServSM expert technical services also provide customers with valuable insights designed to give their company an operational advantage.

For more information on Mobil-branded products and services, please visit www.mobil.com.