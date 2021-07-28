EVPassport, the EV charging hardware and software platform for purpose-driven organizations, today unveiled its 5G EV charging and edge computing platform powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network. In May, EVPassport was chosen to participate in Newlab’s 5G Studio, created by Newlab and Verizon. EVPassport installed three Level 2 chargers at Newlab in the Brooklyn Navy Yard to demonstrate the company’s ability to provide the fastest, simplest and most reliable charging solutions for EV fleets.

The powerful combination of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network and mobile edge compute allowed EVPassport to reduce latency in charging sessions by more than 50% and orchestrate chargers in real-time to rebalance load based on EV charging levels—enabling the ability to automatically prioritize power to vehicles with lower charges. Combining 5G technology with EVPassport’s seamless charging experience, large EV fleets and consumer-facing brands can now deliver faster and more reliable power to their drivers.

“The only way to provide EV charging that actually works is to build a platform around open data and APIs,” said EVPassport CEO and Co-founder, Aaron Fisher. “The challenge is networks powered by 4G do not provide the level of connectivity required to limit latency and ensure reliability with the amount of data flowing across an intelligent platform, especially at the scale required by large fleets. The work we did through our participation in the 5G Studio allowed us to solve this issue.”

Open APIs enable integrations with popular services like Google Maps and Apple Pay, allowing drivers to see charger locations and click directly through to start a charging session. EVPassport’s robust APIs enable fleets and large brands to integrate live EVPassport chargers directly into their existing driver-facing applications and services to control their customers’ experience and ensure fast and reliable charging.

“We have had EVPassport chargers on our properties since the company launched its open platform concept,” said Newlab CEO, Shaun Stewart. “The new 5G chargers allow us to install additional EV chargers without increasing power resources. I can’t wait to see what EVPassport does next to raise the bar even higher for how EV charging should work.”