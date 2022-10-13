EVgo Inc., the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that they’re teaming up with Warner Bros. Pictures ahead of the highly anticipated theatrical release of the feature film BLACK ADAM, only in theatres beginning October 21. In partnership with BLACK ADAM, EVgo account holders will be eligible for a $5 Fandango Promotional Code* after completing a qualifying charging session** at an EVgo station. This limited time offer is exclusive to EVgo customers and available while supplies last.

Leading up to the release of the movie, BLACK ADAM characters will be featured at EVgo’s Lot 27 charging station in Santa Monica (1334 5th St.), including new charger names and station branding. Drivers in the area will be able to power up with one of their favorite DC Super Heroes from the upcoming film: BLACK ADAM, HAWKMAN, DOCTOR FATE, CYCLONE or ATOM SMASHER. BLACK ADAM decals will also be featured at select stations across the U.S. with a QR code where customers can watch the BLACK ADAM trailer while charging.

“As BLACK ADAM hits theaters, the power of electricity is more apparent than ever, including the shockingly fast charging speeds powered by 100% renewable energy on EVgo’s nationwide network,” said Jonathan Levy, Chief Commercial Officer at EVgo. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Warner Bros. Pictures on this epic action adventure to offer EVgo customers exclusive perks that support experiences we all enjoy, like a night out at the movies.”

EVgo customers will have the opportunity to receive the Fandango Promotional Code* via email after completing a qualifying charging session** at an EVgo DC fast charger or L2 charger. To participate in this offer, drivers must first confirm their EVgo account email address at www.evgo.com/black-adam/ and then head to their nearest EVgo charging station to initiate a charging session via an EVgo program card (RFID) or the EVgo app, credit card transactions not applicable.

With over 850 fast charging locations and 1,000+ L2 chargers nationwide, EVgo customers across the U.S. are eligible for electric savings to see BLACK ADAM. Customers with compatible EVs can enroll in Autocharge+ to unlock a streamlined charging experience at all EVgo DC fast charging stations. With Autocharge+, EV drivers can start a charging session in lightning speed by simply plugging into one of EVgo’s high power chargers, capable of charging as much as 80% in 15-45 minutes (actual charging speed depends on vehicle’s charging capability).

To find all available chargers within EVgo’s charging network, visit www.evgo.com.

**Offer valid October 11, 2022 to November 20, 2022. To receive the $5 Fandango Promotional Code, participants must have a registered EVgo account in good standing and charge for no less than 20 minutes in a single session on an EVgo DC fast charger or 6 hours on an L2 charger. Before completing a qualifying charging session, participants need to confirm their email address at www.evgo.com/black-adam/. Limited quantity available, while supplies last. Offer available at EVgo stations only, no roaming partners. Promotion available to main EVgo account holders only.

*Fandango Promotional Code (“Code”) is good towards the purchase of one movie ticket (up to $5, total ticket and convenience fee value) to see BLACK ADAM at Fandango partner theaters in the US. Valid only for purchases at Fandango.com or via the Fandango app. Code is void if not redeemed by December 31, 2022 or when BLACK ADAM is no longer in theaters, whichever comes first. Not for resale; void if sold or exchanged. Offer valid for on-time use only. The redemption of the Code is subject to Fandango’s Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. See www.evgo.com/black-adam/ for full details.