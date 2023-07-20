EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), announced that the company and its eXtend partners were selected by DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, for proposed awards of $13.8M in funding to deploy 20 fast charging stations. Fourteen of the 20 locations are owned by EVgo eXtend partner Pilot Company, and all EVgo and EVgo eXtend stations deployed through these awards will feature 350kW high-power fast charging. Of the more than $18M awarded by DriveOhio in its first tranche of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funds to be released, EVgo and its eXtend partners received more than 75%.

“Fast charging deployments are poised to scale at unprecedented rates thanks to the public-private partnerships strengthened by NEVI, and states like Ohio are leading the way,” said Cathy Zoi, CEO at EVgo. “Thanks to our long operational history and our blue ribbon partnerships on both our owned and operated network and through our eXtend business, we are well-positioned to deliver the fast charging infrastructure needed by states like Ohio. We thank the state for selecting us and our eXtend partners as we continue to expand our network to meet the growing demand for charging in the Buckeye State.”

Ohio is one of the first states to announce awards from the NEVI program, which was established following the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and includes over $5B in formula funding that applicants will be able to unlock to build EV charging infrastructure nationwide. Over the next five years, DriveOhio will release over $100 million in NEVI funds to further support EV charging infrastructure deployment across the state. In this first tranche, DriveOhio awarded more than $18 million in NEVI funds for 27 new EV charging stations along key corridors, including I-70, I-71, I-74, I-75, I-76, I-77, and I-90.

Today, Ohio has 130 publicly available fast chargers.1 EVgo’s most recently opened station in the state in Beachwood—just outside Cleveland—offers EV drivers four fast charging stalls with speeds up to 350kW. In total, EVgo currently operates 37 fast charging stalls across 10 locations in Ohio, including key metro markets such as Cleveland, Columbus and Cincinnati.

