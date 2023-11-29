EVgo Inc., one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced it will install new fast charging stations in the Midwest in an expanded partnership with Meijer, a regional grocery retailer. The new EVgo stations will be built in Ohio and feature up to six stalls at select Meijer locations, equipped with high-power 350kW chargers so that EV drivers can quickly charge and get back on the road.

The extended partnership builds upon EVgo and Meijer’s existing relationship and will help increase access to public charging for current and future EV drivers in the Midwest. To date, EVgo has deployed 24 charging stalls at six Meijer locations across Michigan and Ohio, including key metropolitan markets, such as Detroit, Cincinnati and Columbus.

“EVgo has always operated with a customer-centric focus, and we have a long history of building infrastructure in convenient locations where the charging experience can be integrated into our drivers’ daily lives. Grocery stores are a prime location for drivers to plug in to fill their cars and carts at the same time,” said Dennis Kish, Chief Operating Officer at EVgo. “By partnering with Meijer, we can help EV drivers across the Midwest take advantage of convenient public charging while they take care of their shopping list.”

“Meijer cares about the communities we serve and enabling electric vehicle charging in our communities aligns with our commitment to reduce carbon emissions,” said Erik Petrovskis, Director of Environmental Compliance and Sustainability at Meijer. “We’re excited about this expanded partnership with EVgo to continue to meet the needs of EV drivers in the Midwest.”

With more than 500 supercenters, Meijer Grocery, neighborhood markets and Express locations across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois and Wisconsin, Meijer is not only a leading retailer in the Midwest, but a leader in sustainability, as well. Meijer has offered EV charging at select stores and on its corporate campus since 2010, and this broadened partnership with EVgo is another step in the retailer’s path to achieve its sustainability goals.

