EVCS, one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, today announced it has been awarded $1.88 million from the California Energy Commission’s (CEC) Reliable, Equitable, and Accessible Charging for multi-family Housing (REACH) program. EVCS will use the funds to install 2 DC fast chargers and 245 Level 2 chargers at multi-unit dwellings in Southern California, serving low-income and disadvantaged communities.

This funding marks another significant milestone in EVCS’ commitment to expand access to reliable and affordable EV charging across the West Coast, focusing on maximizing convenience for residents living in multi-family housing. Back in May, EVCS also announced they were awarded $1.9 million from the CEC’s Rural Electric Vehicle (REV) program, which will support the installation of 30 fast chargers in Northern and Central California.

“EVCS is honored and proud to partner with the CEC on supporting the advancement of clean transportation for all.” said Gustavo Occhuizzo, Co-Founder and CEO of EVCS. “The 247 chargers funded by REACH will empower residents of multi-unit dwellings with robust charging options. Our mission has always been to lower the barriers to fast, affordable, and conveniently located public EV charging, and this is a significant step towards achieving that goal.”

“The California Energy Commission is excited to provide grant funding to EVCS to expand electric vehicle infrastructure access to multi-family residents in low-income and disadvantaged communities in California,” said Hannon Rasool, Director of the Fuels and Transportation Division. “Projects like this, funded by the Energy Commission’s Clean Transportation Program, help advance the state’s electrification goals and support the transition to an equitable zero-emission transportation future.”