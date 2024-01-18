Expanding its collaboration with General Motors, EV Connect announced the availability of Plug and Charge on the EV Connect network through GM vehicle brand apps. GM drivers can now simply plug in and charge their vehicles on the EV Connect network without swiping a payment card or scanning an RFID tag at nearly 200 compatible DC fast chargers nationwide. More Plug and Charge capable charging stations are expected to be added regularly for GM drivers throughout 2024.

By helping to simplify EV public charging, drivers access hassle-free fast charging and spend less time initiating charging sessions and avoid scanning, swiping, or inputting billing information. Plug and Charge technology allows drivers who opt-in through a one-time enrollment within a GM vehicle brand app to start charging by plugging in their vehicle at a participating station. Plug and Charge-enabled stations are identifiable through a filter in GM vehicle brand apps, allowing drivers to locate and use charging stations quickly.

“This collaboration helps to relieve GM EV drivers from one of the most common friction points of the charging process, enhancing the EV ownership experience, and holds the potential to drive EV adoption further,” said Jon Leicester, Vice President, Head of Commercial, at EV Connect. “EV Connect and GM share a mission to simplify the EV ownership experience, and this agreement is another important step in that direction. I am delighted to continue our work with GM toward making EV charging hassle-free and convenient.”

EV Connect is a preferred GM charge station operator, offering innovative EV charging management solutions, including advanced data analytics and 24/7 customer support, to charging stations at GM dealerships across North America. EV Connect is also part of GM’s holistic public charging ecosystem, which includes GM EV drivers having access to approximately 3,500 EV Connect public chargers and the ability to conveniently start a charging session and make contact-free payments after fueling.

For more information about the EV Connect charging platform or how to enroll in GM Plug and Charge, please visit the EV Connect website.