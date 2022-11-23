Epika Fleet Services, Inc. announced its acquisition of Managed Mobile, based in Placentia, California. The acquisition expands Epika’s repair and mobile service presence to the Southwest region of the United States. Managed Mobile specializes in on-site fleet maintenance, repairs, and inspections of light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles. They currently serve more than 450 commercial fleets in LA County, Orange County, the Inland Empire (San Bernardino and Riverside Counties), San Diego, Sacramento, and the Las Vegas markets.

“Adding Managed Mobile to the Epika network is a huge step in better serving our customers in the California and Nevada markets,” said Joe Dougherty, CEO of Epika Fleet Services, “We look forward to joining our teams to expand our service capabilities and provide better maintenance and repair options to fleets and drivers who need it most.”

Paul Rygalski, President of Managed Mobile, added, “We are thrilled to be part of the Epika family. We’ve always been committed to creating and building long-term relationships and improving our services for our customers, which will be immensely easier with Epika on our side.”